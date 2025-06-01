Marketing Officer
A World-Class British Education School
The British School in Gothenburg will offer the prestigious UK National Curriculum from Reception through A-Levels, providing world-class education in a nurturing, inclusive environment .With a dedicated team of UK-trained teachers and a purpose-built modern campus, the school aims to serve both local and international families seeking academic excellence and a global outlook.
Why Choose Us?
At The British School in Gothenburg we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students.
Great teachers inspire great students. That's why at The British School in Gothenburg, we pay close attention to how we train and support both our new and experienced educators. We know just how rewarding a teaching career can be, when educators have the right support and opportunities to develop.
Tasks
If you are interested in creating impactful and engaging marketing initiatives (encompassing advertising, print, PR, social media, and website channels), this could be an exciting role in the education sector for you.
We are proud of what https://www.britishschool.se/
stands for and what it has to offer.
The Marketing Officer will play a vital role in the engagement of prospective parents and students, promoting our international Schools to the outside world.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate and project manage all communications, marketing, advertising, creative and promotional activities for the school.
- Develop and implement annual marketing plans and projects for existing and future programs.
- Design, build, and maintain the school social media presence.
- Plan and execute web, SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media, and display advertising campaigns.
Required Skills
- Bachelor's degree in communication, Marketing, or equivalent education/experience. Minimum 2-3 years of experience managing social and digital marketing.
- Proven success as a digital marketer with experience using social media platforms, Google AdWords, Google Display Network, and other digital advertising platforms to drive demand generation.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills. Ability to write, edit, and produce compelling print and web content.
- Strong presentation and project management skills.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, WordPress, HTML, SEO, CRM operations, Google Analytics, and Mail Chimp (or similar email marketing platform).
- Hands-on graphic design experience, including creating and editing original print and digital materials using Adobe Creative Cloud (primarily InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator), is required.
Our School Policyhttps://www.britishschool.se/
is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all the students in our care and expects all applicants to share this commitment. We follow safe recruitment practice and appointments are subject to an interview, satisfactory references and identity and criminal record checks. https://www.britishschool.se/ Ersättning
