Marketing Manager (Remote)
2025-02-10
About Us:
Based in the U.S. with our roots in Sweden, Dosetest is a dynamic startup at the forefront of combating the U.S. overdose epidemic, a crisis that tragically claimed over 100,000 American lives last year. We're dedicated to equipping organizations such as hospitals and state/county agencies with advanced, cost-effective testing methods.
We've marked a significant achievement by launching the first proprietary product to gain market success, leading to the industry's largest state contract to distribute nearly 10 million tests.
As we continue to grow and make an impact, we're now seeking a Marketing Manager to execute a diverse range of marketing campaigns. This role will focus on creating, managing, and optimizing multi-channel marketing efforts to support business growth and expand Dosetest's reach.
What You'll Do:
Manage multi-channel marketing campaigns: Oversee offline advertising efforts, including conference sponsorships, and online campaigns targeting both B2B and consumer audiences.
Execute creative campaigns: Develop marketing materials, such as advertisements and other assets, tailored to specific audiences and campaign goals.
Plan and manage B2B marketing efforts: Design and execute strategies to engage businesses, agencies, and other partners through impactful campaigns and initiatives.
Oversee consumer-facing campaigns: Create targeted online marketing initiatives to build awareness and drive customer acquisition.
Analyze and report campaign performance: Track metrics, evaluate success, and refine strategies to improve outcomes.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams: Work with sales, operations, and external partners to ensure cohesive messaging and campaign execution.
Core Responsibilities:
Campaign management: Plan, launch, and optimize offline and online marketing initiatives to achieve measurable results.
Creative oversight: Coordinate the development of creative materials, including ad concepts, presentations, and event sponsorship assets.
Performance tracking: Monitor campaign KPIs and use data-driven insights to refine and enhance marketing strategies.
Cross-functional coordination: Align marketing activities with sales and operational objectives to ensure consistency and effectiveness.
Vendor and partner management: Work with external agencies, designers, and other vendors to execute campaigns effectively.
What We Value:
Versatility: Experience managing campaigns across multiple channels, including offline and online.
Creative and strategic thinking: Ability to craft compelling marketing initiatives that resonate with target audiences.
Analytical skills: Proficiency in evaluating metrics and optimizing campaigns for maximum performance.
Excellent communication skills: Proficient in English, both verbal and written, with strong attention to detail.
Proactive approach: Willingness to take initiative and solve problems in a fast-paced startup environment.
Technical proficiency: Familiarity with marketing platforms and tools, including performance tracking software.
Organizational skills: Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.
Why Join Dosetest?
At Dosetest, you'll be part of a mission-driven startup making a tangible impact on public health. We offer a collaborative work environment, opportunities for professional growth, and the chance to contribute to innovative solutions addressing a critical national crisis. As a Marketing Manager, you'll have the opportunity to lead impactful campaigns, refine your marketing expertise, and play a key role in driving our company's growth and success. Så ansöker du
