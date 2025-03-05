Marketing Manager
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB - Malmö / Chefsjobb / Burlöv Visa alla chefsjobb i Burlöv
2025-03-05
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB - Malmö i Burlöv
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Schedules, develops, counsels, coaches and directs department personnel. Reviews timecards and participates in employee performance appraisals. Develops and implements marketing plan to meet membership goals and increase sales. Provides and ensures prompt and courteous member service. Responds to member concerns using problem solving skills, tact and discretion. Researches and corrects membership problems. Participates in community events, trade shows and Chamber of Commerce meetings, ensuring excellent community relations. Must be a self-motivated team player, able to multi-task, possess excellent communication both written and verbal. Must be able to positively adjust to changes and interruptions. Uses AS400 system, Word, Excel, Outlook and other PC applications. Ability to travel as required. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
email
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Marketing Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Costco Wholesale Sweden AB
(org.nr 559300-7148)
Vassvägen 27 (visa karta
)
232 61 ARLÖV Arbetsplats
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB - Malmö Jobbnummer
9204554