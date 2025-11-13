Marketing Manager - Copenhagen/Malmö (Hybrid)
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-11-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a Marketing Manager B2C for a client in Copenhagen. Are you based in Malmö and fluent in Danish? Then this opportunity could be the perfect fit for you.
You will oversee all marketing efforts within the Danish B2C division, working closely with both the sales and delivery teams. The role includes creating and implementing marketing initiatives that strengthen our market position and drive lead generation.
Main Responsibilities
Participate in shaping the annual marketing strategy in line with overall business and brand goals.
Localize and produce marketing materials for the Danish market, ensuring a consistent tone of voice and visual identity across all channels.
Execute hands-on communication tasks, both for ongoing projects and ad-hoc needs.
Create content for emails, landing pages, Facebook posts, and tactical campaigns.
Monitor and report on campaign performance across internal and external platforms.
Continuously work to improve KPIs in both traditional and digital marketing.
Manage campaign planning and briefings with creative and media agencies.
Provide the sales team with printed materials, promotional items, and other offline support.
Requirements
Relevant higher education (e.g., BSc/MSc in Marketing or Business Administration).
2-3+ years of hands-on experience in operational marketing.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Photoshop/InDesign, WordPress or similar CMS tools, as well as Meta Business Suite and Google Analytics.
Experience in producing marketing content.
Excellent communication skills in both Danish and English.
Personal Qualities
Strong team player with the ability to collaborate in a multicultural environment.
Commercially driven and passionate about marketing.
Highly organized with strong coordination abilities.
Comfortable working independently as well as within a team.
Additional Information
The position is located onsite at our Copenhagen office, with some flexibility for remote work.
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2025-12-01
End Date: 2026-05-31
Application Deadline: 2025-11-07
Location: Copenhagen (Denmark)
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517) Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
9603414