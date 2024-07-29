Marketing Intern
SensoryWind AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2024-07-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SensoryWind AB i Lund
SensoryWind:
Our product enhances workout efficiency and comfort by providing a synchronized cooling experience that mimics outdoor biking conditions, addressing the common issues of overheating and discomfort in indoor cycling environments.
Position Overview:
We are seeking a proactive Marketing Intern to join our team. This role is pivotal in expanding our market presence in Sweden. The intern will be responsible for conducting comprehensive market research, formulating an effective market entry strategy, and developing a detailed three-year marketing plan.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct in-depth market research to identify trends, opportunities, and challenges in the Swedish market.
Assist in crafting a strategic market entry plan tailored to the Swedish fitness industry.
Collaborate with the marketing team to develop a robust three-year marketing plan aimed at establishing and growing SensoryWind's presence in Sweden.
Analyze competitive landscape and consumer behavior to inform strategic decisions.
Support the execution of marketing initiatives and campaigns based on research findings.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
E-post: windsensory@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SensoryWind AB
(org.nr 559477-7822)
Ole Römers väg 1 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
VentureLab Kontakt
FEIYU WU windsensory@gmail.com 0724438928 Jobbnummer
8814526