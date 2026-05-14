Project Manager to our customer in Finspång
Adecco Sweden AB / Datajobb / Finspång Visa alla datajobb i Finspång
2026-05-14
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
We are currently looking for an experienced Project Manager for an exciting assignment with one of our customers in Finspång. The role has a strong focus on data, documentation, and process development in line with the EU Battery Regulation.
In this position, you will lead and drive the Battery Passport initiative from a data and process perspective, working in parallel with a dedicated IT project focused on system architecture. You will play a key role in ensuring that required data is identified, structured, integrated into business processes, and maintained throughout the product lifecycle.
Key responsibilities:
Lead and manage the Battery Passport data project from planning through execution
Coordinate closely with the parallel IT Battery Passport architecture project
Drive cross-functional collaboration across business, IT, procurement, legal, and suppliers
Ensure alignment with regulatory requirements and internal compliance initiatives
Report progress, risks, and key decisions to stakeholders and steering forums
The position is a full-time consulting assignment through Adecco, starting June 1st, 2026 until February 26th, 2027.
About you
We are looking for someone with proven experience as a project manager leading complex, cross-functional projects. You are structured, proactive, and comfortable driving initiatives forward.
You have experience working with data, documentation, and process development, combined with a strong understanding of system landscapes and data handovers. You are also confident working with suppliers, contractual requirements, and multiple stakeholders across the organisation.
To succeed in this role, you are communicative, solution-oriented, and able to work independently while maintaining strong collaboration across teams.
Required qualifications:
Proven experience as a Project Manager in complex, cross-functional projects
Experience working with data, documentation, and process development
Strong understanding of system landscapes and data handovers
Experience working with suppliers and contractual requirements
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Ability to work independently and drive progress in an evolving regulatory context
Fluent Swedish and English skills, both spoken and written
Contact information
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact recruiter: Maja.svensson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9910514