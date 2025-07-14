Marketing Director
About Us
With over 85 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
Develop and execute the overarching marketing strategy aligned with company goals and market positioning.
Build, inspire, and lead a team of marketers across functions including digital, content, brand, PR, and growth.
Own the company's brand identity and ensure consistent, compelling messaging across all channels.
Oversee performance and growth marketing campaigns to drive acquisition, engagement, and revenue.
Shape the content marketing strategy, lead PR efforts, and manage internal and external communications.
Analyze market trends, customer insights, and competitive landscape to inform positioning and campaigns.
Work closely with Product, Sales, and Customer Success to ensure alignment and maximize impact.
Manage the marketing budget effectively and report on ROI across initiatives and channels.
Who You Are
8+ years of experience in marketing with at least 3 years in a leadership role.
Proven success in leading high-impact campaigns across digital, social, content, and offline channels.
Strong understanding of brand development, product marketing, and demand generation.
Experience with marketing analytics, CRM platforms, and marketing automation tools.
Exceptional communication, leadership, and project management skills.
Demonstrated ability to influence senior stakeholders and collaborate across departments.
Closing
To ensure fairness and maintain global market competitiveness, each role in a specific location has a set base salary. During the recruitment process, we will assess your skills and experience to determine which role is the best fit for you.
Additionally, you may qualify for our Contribution-Based Reward (CBR) program, which recognizes and rewards significant contributions to our success.
