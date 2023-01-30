Marketing Coordinator
2023-01-30
Do you want to help us unleash the secret to how happy employees create a happy business? We are an innovative, agile, and continuously growing modern tech company on a path to improving the work lives of millions around the world.
We develop workforce management solutions - software that makes scheduling and time reporting more smooth and more flexible for almost a million users worldwide!
We value passion, creativity, quality, and simplicity. You'll be given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success, bring new ideas, and have full ownership of your area.
Our global team, of more than 35 nationalities, have fun together, whether it is during a typical Swedish Fika, a workshop, going for a run with a colleague, or spending time together during the annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, or after-work socials. We have built a collaborative and friendly atmosphere here at Quinyx and are committed to sharing knowledge and supporting one another!
Are you curious and ready to take the first steps on an awesome journey and make magic happen with us? As a member of Quinyx, you will be part of an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is allowed to be themselves and thrive.
About the role
The mission of Quinyx's marketing team is to become the world-leading brand that enables better work lives for millions of people by driving scalable growth through data, insights, and outstanding communication. We are honest, fearless, and bold.
This is an entry role into a marketing career, and the ideal candidate has a university degree in marketing.
As the Marketing Coordinator for the Swedish market, you will support the Nordic marketing efforts, with special focus on Sweden.
In your closest team you have the Marketing Manager Nordics and the Marketing Coordinator for Finland, Norway and Denmark.
What you'll be doing
Smarketing (sales + marketing): You will work in a close collaboration between marketing, sales, customer success team and the BDR team as well as an alignment with the wider company. This to ensure good communications and workflow between marketing and sales from content launched to top-target account approaches.
Demand Generation: You'll work closely with your manager and the local sales team to leverage marketing tools to support and drive a demand generation strategy in accordance with the global marketing strategy. You will support and help execute campaigns and account-based marketing tactics and other marketing techniques across our channels.
Event Management - be a part of planning, executing and ensuring ROI of events and tradeshows.
Brand building - be part of the journey to take our brand to the next level in the Nordics through supporting thought leadership, PR, and brand-building activities.
Customer marketing - work closely with our sales and customer success team to help turn our existing customers into raving fans.
Marketing Operations - use the sales and marketing systems (e.g. Hubspot, Salesforce, Livestorm) to create email newsletters, content offerings, webinars, etc. You will work closely with the Local Sales team, Global Digital and Brand Communication teams in Stockholm to support the Nordic marketing efforts.
Copywriting/Localization - you will draft, review, and provide copy and content for your market in different channels. You will ensure a high level of quality of the written content we produce, localise and publish.
Handle inbound marketing leads for the Swedish market - as a part of this role, you will be the point of contact for inbound leads for the Swedish market. You will do that by follow up, qualify them and hand them over to sales as well as gain insights on the customer journey.
What you'll bring to the team
• A curiosity and drive to learn the art of and form a career in B2B marketing.
• You like to come up with fresh and new ideas on how to increase demand generation and pipeline.
• You enjoy working in fast-paced, fluid and challenging environments, and you are comfortable working remotely and with teams based in other countries.
• Basic knowledge working with marketing and sales team and have a fundamental understanding of B2B marketing,
• You are very organised and good at managing time.
• Strong communication skills and fluency in both English and Swedish is essential.
• Good knowledge of creating content and copywriting. You are a good writer and editor and aren't afraid to write; you've got a knack for writing eye-catching headlines.
• Proven track record of executing design and doing hands-on design work in tools like ex Canva.
• A roll-up-your-sleeves attitude and ready to create what's needed.
• Have a self-starter attitude that's comfortable with constant change.
• You have a genuine interest in working with digital tools and staying up to date with the latest digital marketing methods and trends.
The WOW-factor
• Previous marketing experience.
• Fluency in an additional Nordic language.
• You handle the Adobe suite like a pro!
What's in it for you?
We promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle with flexible work hours and the latest tools, enhanced vacation allowance, wellness, home office, professional development contributions, virtual yoga classes, and last but not least, you will have the chance to participate in our well-known yearly ping-pong tournament!
Want to join Quinyx?
At Quinyx, we provide equal employment opportunities and strive for an inclusive, diverse, value-driven culture. All applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, disability, or veteran status.
Happy Workforce, Happy Business! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quinyx AB
(org.nr 556704-4580), http://www.quinyx.com Arbetsplats
Quinyx Jobbnummer
7394283