Marketing Automation Specialist To Thule Group

Do you share the passion for an active lifestyle? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! We are currently seeking a Marketing Automation Specialist to join our dynamic team. As part of our Global Online team, you will have the chance to contribute to the creation of world-class products that inspire people to embrace an active life.
YOU WILL
Be part of an environment with strong teamwork, where we strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
We are now accelerating the sales and marketing efforts online with the focus on excellent consumer experience, product and brand presentation. Your main area of responsibility will be to build and optimize multi-channel, automated journeys to drive sales and consumer value in the region EMEA. Based on consumer data and market insights, you will build consumer segments and develop personalized campaigns and automated flows in our CRM tool to maximize engagement and conversion. Some of your tasks and areas of responsibility:
Build consumer segments and personalized automated flows in our CRM tool across several markets
Analyze campaign performance and provide suggestions for improvements to maximize the commercial impact of our initiatives.
Share insights with relevant stakeholders in the organization and act as superuser and contribute to setting requirements for future development
Identify and capitalize on growth opportunities using data analysis and consumer insights to continuously improve marketing automation flows
Continuously monitor industry trends and best practices for marketing automation, CDP, and data taxonomy
Plan and execute newsletter campaigns in alignment with global and local strategies
YOU ARE
We are looking for someone that takes pride in being on top and feel personally committed to delivering a great result that brings value for both consumers and Thule Group. You understand the importance of being customer-focused and possess problem-solving and analytical skills. As a self-motivator, you take initiative and thrive in a dynamic work environment. Furthermore, you are expected to have great interpersonal and communication skills and are comfortable working in an agile environment and global organization.
We expect you to have a couple of years of experience of working with marketing automation and consumer segmentation in an international e-commerce environment. You bring proven experience of analyzing data and KPIs to optimize campaigns and flows and have worked with A/B testing and other analytical tools to ensure consumer understanding and campaign results. Knowledge of Marketing Automation tool such as Sitecore or Salesforce is highly preferred. You hold a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Information Systems, or related field. Full professional proficiency in English is needed and full professional proficiency in Swedish is highly meritorious.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
or call +46 723 61 28 44 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
THULE GROUP AS AN EMPLOYER
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified. - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, as well as roof top tents mounted on cars), Active with Kids (strollers, bike trailers and child bike seats), RV Products (awnings, bike racks and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
