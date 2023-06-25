Marketing and sales assistant
2023-06-25
Introduction
We are looking for a young and driven individual to join our team as a Marketing and Sales Assistant.
This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is looking to start or grow their career in marketing and sales.
We are looking for someone who is a strong communicator, organized, and detail-oriented. The ability to multitask and prioritize tasks is also essential. If you are motivated, driven, and ready to take the next step in your career, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
Responsibilities
Develop and implement effective marketing strategies to attract new clients
Identify new sales opportunities
Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and partners
Manage social media presence and create engaging content
Coordinate and attend networking events to expand business opportunities
Keep up with industry trends
Assist in organizing events and campaigns
Collaborate with other team members to achieve company goals
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Politics, Media, Communication or related field
Fluent speaking and writing in English
Experience working in a leadership position
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Excellent organizational and time management abilities
Proficient in social media platforms
Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
If you think you would be a good fit for the role, please submit your resume and cover letter to hello@redmind.se
for consideration.
This is a part-time position located in Stockholm, with the goal of eventually transitioning into a full-time role. Relocation is possible. We offer a competitive salary and benefits as well as opportunities for growth within the company.
About Redmind
Redmind is a digital product studio based in Stockholm, Sweden that partners with ambitious people and companies to build digital products and experiences. We offer services such as design and branding, product design, and software development. Redmind was founded in 2008 as an IT consulting company and later transitioned into a digital product studio. We prioritize ownership and collaboration, believing that incredible ideas require an incredible team, a collaborative environment, flexible processes, and a common goal for success. We speak multiple languages with English as our working language and have offices in Stockholm and Linköping.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Redmind AB
(org.nr 556761-9811), https://redmind.se
