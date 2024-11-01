Market Development Associate
Since 2018, Voi has been on a mission to create safe, sustainable and reliable micromobility for everyone. Today we are the #1 e-scooter service in Europe, operating in 110+ cities with over 200 MILLION rides to date. It has been an amazing journey and we have no intention of stopping now! To continue to advance our market position and competitive advantages we are looking for a Market Development Associate to join us at HQ in Stockholm. Are you ready for the voyage of a lifetime?
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As the Market Development Associate, you will play a central role in advancing our market position & competitive advantage, and be a part of shaping our strategic policy & sustainability practices and building long-term organisational resilience. In this role, you will support key stakeholders and contribute to cross-functional projects with data collection, analysis, reporting and creation of policy material with impact across the organisation and different markets. This will include:
Data Collection, Analysis & Reporting:
Drive data collection and analysis on key business metrics to ensure accurate, reliable reporting for internal and external stakeholders
Conduct analysis and build models to drive business insights, helping shape strategic direction
Monitor market trends to provide insights that shape business and market strategies
Policy Support & Documentation:
Collaborate with key stakeholders to gather and write content for policy materials and reports
Monitor regulatory trends in markets
Stakeholder Management & Communication:
Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders to ensure alignment on key priorities
Proactively resolve issues and ensure stakeholder needs are met effectively through clear communication
Process Management & PMO Support:
Develop and oversee detailed action plans, timelines, and milestones to meet team goals
Identify areas for process improvement and collaborate with senior members to implement solutions
Building Knowledge & Impact:
Partner with senior team members to deepen understanding of market development and policy processes
Contribute to strategic initiatives that drive organisational growth and impact
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
We are looking for an analytical, structured and solution oriented generalist, with the ability to work with stakeholders on multiple projects in a fast-paced dynamic environment. In addition to being fluent in English, we believe the right person has:
B.sc. Finance, Engineering, Business, Law or similar
Experience from working with excel, and ability to conduct analysis and understand the underlying drivers of specific metrics
Experience from creating slide-presentations, and ability to communicate efficiently with senior internal stakeholders
A proactive, can-do attitude with a strong willingness to learn
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join a fast-moving scaleup and the #1 e-scooter operator in Europe
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and have a direct impact on the company's continued growth and direct impact on the forefront of a rapidly growing industry
Collaborate with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues working towards a common goal
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution Så ansöker du
