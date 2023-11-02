Market Area Director Financial Services
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Background:
The automotive industry is changing. Apart from great vehicles, customers today expect omni-channel interactions, transparent pricing, flexible and personalized offerings, and in general a hassle-free ownership experience. From a financial services perspective, this means we need to re-define and future proof parts of our business setup such as, sales processes, offer portfolio, commercial policies, risk management, funding, etc., to meet customer demands and sustain a commercially viable business.
What you will do:
* Overall responsible for the Financial Services Partnership business for a defined market area.
* Drive the short, mid and long term business planning and target setting process with the markets.
* Drive and support markets to achieve their business performance targets (volume growth , penetration levels ,renewals, commission income)
* Together with the markets develop corrective actions when required to recover the market volumes, penetrations and commission income.
* Identify, drive and coordinate new business development and volume/profit opportunity initiatives.
* Take appropriate actions together with the NSC following the Dealer Satisfaction Surveys on Finance Partners
* Implement regular monitoring of competitiveness - price/content - in the markets.
* Follow-up of all contract terminations and renewals and take appropriate actions as contract renewal, contracts changes or Partner change (RFQ's).
* Secure legal, tax, accounting and treasury compliance of all contracts and/or business structures.
* Take appropriate actions following the yearly evaluations of our Partners.
* Build and maintain relationships with strategic finance partners.
* Promote and organize best practice sharing between markets.
* Ensure a good understanding of all financial products and keep track of an up to date product description of all financial agreements, fill product and offer gaps where they exist
What We Are Looking For:
Market Area Director Financial Services is responsible for driving Financial Services Business strategy across assigned EMEA markets. The successful candidate will have strong market knowledge, excellent business acumen, consumer-oriented mindset, and good communication skills. They will be experienced in driving the business planning, target setting, and following up, and will be able to work closely with Central Teams of Financial Partners to provide market feedback, steer the business and develop corrective actions when required. You will report directly to our Head of Financial Services EMEA & LATAM.
What You Will Bring to Volvo:
* Broad Financial Services experience with background in financing
* 10+ years of relevant experience
* Track record of driving Financial Services improvements and working with a Team that spans across multiple markets
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
* Ability to travel
