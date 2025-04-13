Marine Engineer
We are looking for experienced Marine Engineers to join our team in Stockholm.
The position involves service and maintenance of our clients' ocean-going vessels, focusing on engines, control systems, and electronics. Work is primarily performed when vessels dock in ports located in Sweden or other EU countries. Regular travel within the EU is required.
Minimum of 5 years of documented experience in onboard service of ocean-going vessels, with a focus on engines, control systems, and electronics.
Post-secondary technical education (at least 2 years).
Proficiency in technical English, both spoken and written.
Full-time (40 hours/week). Overtime and weekend work may occur.
Occupational pension offered
