Mandarin Speaking Terminology Specialist
2023-01-12
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is an independent non-profit foundation and centre for medicine safety and scientific research. Our vision is a world where all patients and health professionals make wise therapeutic decisions in their use of medicines. Our mission is to support and promote patient safety through effective global pharmacovigilance practice. UMC explores the benefits and risks of medicines to help minimise harm to patients, and offers products and services used by health authorities and life-science companies. For 40 years, UMC has provided scientific leadership and operational support to the WHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring. On behalf of UMC, we are now looking for a
Mandarin Speaking Terminology Specialist
Do you have a degree in pharmacy and consider yourself to be a collaborative person with attention to detail?
Do you want to be a part of an international organization driven by a vision of global patient safety?
Responsibility
As a terminology specialist at UMC you are expected to take responsibility for product maintenance related to WHODrug & terminologies. You will also support other parts of UMC when needed and maintain a positive and helpful attitude towards internal and external contacts, to ensure growth and a high-quality WHODrug Global.
A day at work may include to:
* Validate and classify drug information from various international sources into WHODrug Global; including validating trade names, MAH information, substances, and ATC assignments.
* Perform changes to already existing entries in WHODrug to meet customer needs and coding conventions.
* Code Individual Case Safety Reports (ICSRs) in VigiBase to WHODrug Global
* Assist in ongoing dictionary developments.
Who are you?
You have a Degree in Pharmacy or equal. You write and speak English fluently. For this position you also must be fluent in Mandarin. As a person you must show attention to detail, be able to critically review, classify and sort medicinal information, and maintain a positive and collaborative attitude. An ability to prioritize and handle multiple work tasks is essential. You are a team player who thinks it is important to share your ideas and experiences with your colleagues. You inspire others through your dedication and passion for your work.
Job type:
Consultant position. Temporary employment 12 months (from February 2023).
If this sounds interesting to you, please contact Torbjörn Ströberg
Recruitment Consultant, H&P Search & Interim AB
• 46 703 778 774torbjorn.stroberg@hpsearch.se Så ansöker du
