Managing Release Engineer
2024-04-25
Are you a passionate and creative manager, with a strong technical background? PDS Black - home of Crusader Kings - is looking for a Managing Release Engineer to help build our studio towards continued success.
About the role
As a Managing Release Engineer you will fulfill a critical part in delivering our builds to the customers. Additionally you will also be responsible for setting up the pipelines for continuous integration, and improving the processes around it.
You will be reporting to the Tech Director and have managerial responsibilities for parts of the Programmer team.
This role is cross functional and you are expected to work in collaboration with both game teams, central tech teams as well as the product launch team. You will be given - and be expected to handle - a large degree of freedom.
Responsibilities
Work with the Tech Director, Tech Lead, Product, Build and Release Team to ship our builds on all supported platforms and store fronts.
Setup and own strong processes around releases for our games together with our producers & QA.
Setup and maintain branching workflows that enable multiple teams in parallel to work independently on the same game.
Improve our CI/CD pipelines so they are stable, fast and feature complete.
Required Qualifications
Service minded approach with a passion for providing and improving critical development services.
Experience maintaining continuous integration systems such as Jenkins with Groovy.
Experience with Git.
Experience with C++.
Experience of Linux / macOS server administration.
Good verbal and written communication skills (English).
Experience in any of the following will be considered a plus
Familiarity with Paradox Development Studio games.
Experience with Test Automation Frameworks and Technology.
Experience with Python.
Experience of working with and maintaining build system generator systems such as CMake / SCons.
Experience with releasing on Steam and/or other digital stores.
Experience with Gitlab.
On a personal level, you have a strong sense of independence and an ability to take long-term ownership of your features. You also have an ability to estimate your tasks and collaborate with technical and non-technical colleagues.
Practical information
Scope: Fulltime and permanent, hybrid
Location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Reports to: Tech Director
If you think that this description matches you, we highly encourage you to apply as soon as possible as we will interview candidates continuously. If you don't match all the requirements, please demonstrate how your passion, attitude and interest in Paradox might compensate for this.
At Paradox Interactive we celebrate difference and care deeply about diversity and inclusion. We therefore encourage you, no matter who you are, to apply for this job if you think you'd be a great addition to our team.
