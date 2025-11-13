Managing Director
The Managing Director of Cellink will serve as the senior operational leader of the company, responsible for driving strategic direction, commercial growth, and scientific innovation. This role is pivotal in shaping Bioprinting's future within the BICO Group, ensuring the company continues to lead the field of bioprinting and biofabrication while advancing toward a scalable operation with a healthy profit margin, including product stability and expected quality level (in collaboration with group functions).
Requirements
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience in bioprinting, both light-based and extrusion based.
Senior leadership experience in bioprinting, biotech, or advanced technology sectors.
Proven track record in development of commercial strategy, partnership development, and innovation leadership.
Demonstrated commercial leadership experience across North America, Europe, and Asia, including experience in sales of bioprinting technology.
Strong understanding of bioprinting, biodispensing, and related scientific domains.
Ability to personally present and demo bioprinting technologies to diverse Audience, including being a spokesperson for the technology internationally
Experience overseeing distribution businesses and partner networks in scientific instrumentation or life science tools.
Experience managing profitability and leading in matrixed organizations.
Ability to delegate and work through other leaders.
Excellent communication, stakeholder engagement, and team-building
Fluent/native English language skills, written and spoken.
Key Responsibilities
Drive strategic vision and operational excellence for CELLINK.
Lead commercial, product management, service and R&D teams to ensure growth and innovation.
Represent CELLINK in scientific and industry forums.
Oversee profitability, product stability, and quality standards.
We are looking for a visionary leader with deep expertise in bioprinting and a proven ability to execute in a dynamic, global environment. Så ansöker du
