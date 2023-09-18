Manager TD & PE, Oligonucleotides
2023-09-18
Manager - Technology Development and Process Excellence, Oligonucleotides
Overview
At the heart of QIAGEN's business is a vision to make improvements in life possible.
We are on an exciting mission to make a real difference in science and healthcare. We are still the entrepreneurial company we started out as and have today achieved a size where we can bring our full power to many initiatives and to our presence across the globe. Our most valuable asset are our employees - more than 6000 in over 35 locations around the world. Our ambition is to ensure we have outstanding and passionate people working in the best teams and we are constantly looking for new talent to join us. There are few players who have shaped the world of modern science and healthcare as much as QIAGEN, and we have only just started. If you are looking to advance your career, are seeking new challenges and opportunities, enjoy working in dynamic, international and diverse teams and want to make a real impact on people's lives, then QIAGEN is where you need to be.
QIAGEN DNA Synthesis AB in Sweden, has produced high quality synthetic DNA for diagnostic purposes for more than 30 years. We are situated in Västerås and have around 100 employees. We apply the medical device directives, ISO13485 (EU) and 21CFR820 (USA) and our production is carried out in accordance with GMP.
Join us. At QIAGEN, you make a difference every day.
Position description
The Technology Development and Process Excellence (TDPE) department at QIAGEN DNA Synthesis delivers product and process development projects as well as technical support to internal and external customers. Tasks like development , project management, documentation, testing and contacts with sub contactors are also key focus areas. Development is executed both locally and together with global functions within QIAGEN.
We currently have an exciting opportunity for an experienced manager to lead the TDPE department as part of the management team at QDS, reporting to our site manager. Your team consists of 9 technical specialists focusing on analytical and organic chemistry. The department is a support function, mainly for our production. The ultimate aim is to improve, develop and streamline the flow from order to delivery of our oligonucleotides/ synthetic DNA.
Key responsibilities:
• Develop the technical direction aligning with company strategy
• Ensure effective project management
• Technical Development process owner
• Actively work with change management
• Responsible for the department budget and staff
Position requirements
• Bachelors degree or equivalent in analytical chemistry, chemistry, biochemistry or similar
• Significant leadership/ management experience within Life Science or a similar area
• Experience of working within a GMP environment and with development projects in HPLC, MS and LIMS. Experience in agile development methodology is advantageous.
• Excellent communication and prioritization skills with a customer-centric mentality and strategic mindset
• Fluent in English and Swedish (please submit your application in English)
In case of questions please contact;
Louise Lidén, Site manager QDS, 010-4749300
