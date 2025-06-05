Manager Software Development
2025-06-05
Company
Flygprestanda AB has thanks to its leading expertise in the aviation industry for 56 years become one of the leading suppliers of takeoff and landing calculations for airlines worldwide. We are also in the forefront of developing new products and services in the aerospace industry.
We are specialists in software and software related services to the airline's operational departments, where our software services are used by pilots to make takeoff and landing calculations prior to each flight.
Since our customers use our services prior to each flight, they expect both high quality and flexible solutions.
In fresh premises with an attractive location next to "Stortorget" in central Malmö we can offer a stimulating and challenging position as Manager Software Development
Profile
We are looking for someone with comprehensive technical expertise from the Software Development Lifecycle, preferably back-end oriented, to enter the position as Manager for our Software Project Department. We believe that you are a dedicated problem solving individual, with a team-effort mind-set and a professional personality. You are thorough in your work and believe in organizing your day in a productive manner. You are also expected to have good skills in planning, project management and documentation.
Work description
This position reports to the Managing Director and is also member of the Management group.
The area of responsibility includes planning of software development activities and team management. Working on and planning multiple projects is also part of the daily tasks and includes liaising with team members of different departments, such as Engineers, other Software Developers and Sales & Marketing Manager.
The product portfolio consist of a variety of aircraft performance and flight planning related services and applications, aimed for pilots and dispatch centers.
The Software Development team
We are a small but dedicated team consisting of: Software Developers, Tester,Graphic Designer. A solution oriented mindset is a valuable asset in our daily work.
You will be resonsible for (amongst responsibilities)
- Responsible for hiring of personnel within the department.
- Strategic service/product planning together with Management.
- Plan and follow up on the software development Lifecycle overall.
• Plan and follow up on the daily software development process (scrum).
• Provide technical in-house expertise related to the software solutions developed.
- Handle Software Development statistics.
- Documentation
Required skills
- Fluent in English on a professional level. Also in writing.
- Knowledge in project management.
Favorable experience
• Knowledge in aircraft performance and flight planning
• Degree in Software Development.
• Experience of Java, Javascript or other relevant programming languages.
• Good knowledge in the Swedish language.
Application
Send your CV and a personal letter to careers@flygp.se
Send your CV and a personal letter to careers@flygp.se, not later than 5/7-2025. For questions regarding the position, contact: Åke Grundemar at 040-6420026 / 0765-262626.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-05
E-post: careers@flygp.se Omfattning
