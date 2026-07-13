Manager Product Management, PU EW
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2026-07-13
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As Manager for Product Management, you will lead the Product Management function within Product Unit EW, managing a team of Product Managers (PMs) and Technical Product Managers (TPMs). The Product Unit is responsible for the products dispensers, ground support systems, radar warner system to Tornado, standoff Jamming and future products for compact Arexis and Stand of Jamming.
You will hold the overall responsibility for the product family from a product perspective - ensuring that our offerings remain competitive, profitable and aligned with future customer needs and operational demands.
In this role, you combine people leadership with active product ownership, driving strategy, roadmap and lifecycle management while creating the conditions for your team to succeed.
Key responsibilities include:
Lead and develop a team of Product Managers and Technical Product Managers
Ensure a clear product strategy, roadmap and lifecycle management across the EW portfolio
Ensure effective management of product configurations (legacy, current and future), balancing performance, cost and profitability
Support Winning Business by contributing to marketing and sales campaigns with strong product direction
Support Execute Business by ensuring alignment between product strategy and development planning
Drive structured ways of working within product management and across interfaces
Translate market, customer and operational insights into clear product priorities and decisions
In the coming years, you will focus on:
Strengthening the product organization and its ways of working
Driving product roadmaps and long-term development initiatives
Supporting ongoing marketing and sales campaigns
Ensuring sustainment and evolution of existing systems
The role includes national and international travel.
Your profile
We're looking for a line manager with a strong and structured product mindset. You combine strategic thinking with the ability to stay close to product decisions and support your team in navigating complexity. You are confident, communicative and skilled at aligning stakeholders across functions, organizations and cultures.
To succeed in this role, you have:
Strong leadership experience, including personnel and budget responsibility
Solid background in product management within advanced or high-tech environments
Good understanding of the Electronic Warfare domain
Proven ability to drive both product and business development
Strong analytical and strategic capabilities
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to engage both technical experts and senior stakeholders
Fluent in both written and spoken English and Swedish.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solna Strandväg 10 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
10001010