Manager People Partners (hrbp)
Iver Sverige AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Iver Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Västerås
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
We at Iver are looking for more talented individuals to join us on our journey.We make the same promise to our colleagues as we do to our customers. That promise is to always be "beside you", "behind you", and "before you". We call this "The Iver way". We are now looking for a Manager for ourPeople Partnerswho wants to become part of Iver and contribute to better IT solutions that make a difference for our customers! Are you our new colleague?
Your role at Iver
Are you ready to make a significant impact in a dynamic and innovative organization? We are seeking a Manager for our People Partners to join our team. This key leadership role combines active people management, strategic partnership with senior leaders, and driving impactful people and culture initiatives. If you thrive in a collaborative environment and have a passion for aligning people strategies with business objectives, this is the role for you.
As the Manager for our People Partners you will operate at the intersection of leadership, strategy, and people development. This role encompasses four key areas of responsibility:
1. Being an Active Manager
• Lead and inspire a team of HR professionals to deliver exceptional support and solutions.
• Foster a culture of accountability, collaboration, and continuous improvement within the HR team.
• Provide coaching, mentoring, and development opportunities to enhance team performance.
• Monitor and manage team workflows, ensuring timely and effective delivery of HR services.
• Act as a role model by embodying company values and demonstrating a commitment to excellence.
2. Driving the Strategic Agenda with Senior Management (L2)
• Collaborate with senior leaders to shape and execute the organization's strategic direction.
• Contribute to the design and implementation of long-term people strategies aligned with business goals.
• Offer data-driven insights and recommendations to inform decision-making at the senior level.
• Partner with leaders to drive organizational change, employee engagement, and talent retention.
• Ensure HR initiatives align with broader organizational priorities and create measurable value.
3. Developing a Focus Area within People and Culture
• Take ownership of performance management to foster a high-performing, feedback-driven culture.
• Evaluate and enhance performance management frameworks, tools, and practices.
• Partner with leaders to identify and address areas for growth and improvement.
• Monitor industry trends and implement best practices to ensure continuous evolution.
• Be prepared to shift focus to other critical areas (e.g., talent development, DEI, or workforce planning) as organizational needs evolve.
4. Acting as a Business Partner for a Part of the Organization
• Build trusted relationships with leaders and teams to understand their business challenges and opportunities.
• Provide proactive and strategic HR support tailored to the needs of specific business units.
• Collaborate with leaders on workforce planning, organizational design, and team development.
• Serve as a consultant on employee relations, ensuring fair and consistent resolution of issues.
• Act as a champion for the employees, balancing business priorities with employee well-being.
What do we offer you?
Iver - Where technology meets business.At Iver, you'll have the opportunity to work with the latest technology and be part of an exciting growth journey. Iver is a company with entrepreneurial roots and a culture characterized by flexibility and collaboration. Our goal is for our customers-both here in the Nordics and internationally-to view us as a leading partner in digital transformation.
At Iver, we foster an inclusive environment and strive for genuine collaboration, working together toward common goals. There are vast opportunities for development within Iver, and we're here to support you when you want to learn more-whether in your area of expertise, leadership, or entirely new fields.
You'll also be part of an ambitious and innovative company, which means that improving, testing, evaluating, and daring to change the way we do things are essential ingredients for us. We firmly believe this is how we grow. We're not Big Blue. We're yellow. Big enough to scale, agile enough to innovate.
Who are we looking for?
To succeed in this role, you should bring:
• A strong background in HR, including experience in leadership roles and strategic partnerships.
• Proven expertise in driving performance management initiatives and organizational change.
• Excellent communication, interpersonal, and influencing skills to partner with diverse stakeholders.
• A data-driven mindset with the ability to translate insights into actionable strategies.
• Flexibility and adaptability to prioritize and focus on evolving business needs.
Location
Iver operates in 25 locations across Sweden and Norway. For this role, we expect you to be based in Stockholm.
Apply to join us!
Selections are made continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Iver strives for gender balance and values ethnic and cultural diversity. Preferred start date: as soon as possible or by agreement. Application deadline: 2025-01-20.
Feel free to contact adelie.ornhall@iver.sefo
r questions about the role. We look forward to your application!
Welcome to Iver! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Iver Sverige AB
(org.nr 556575-3042), https://www.iver.com/ Arbetsplats
Iver Kontakt
Kajsa Holzwart kajsa.holzwart@iver.se Jobbnummer
9077364