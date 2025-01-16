Manager of Train Control Team - 476407
2025-01-16
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Manager of Train Control Team in Västerås, Sweden we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your production expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You will directly report to Karol Niechwiadowicz (Manager of Aftermarket & TCIS) and you will manage the resources, in the broad sense, required by a project to execute engineering activities of one of the Train Control and Information System (TC&IS) Domain: sub-system, schematics & apparatus, software or verification & test. You also support the consistent development of competencies required for this domain, following the right methodologies and tools.
We'll look to you for:
Applying the standard processes and related methodologies and tools in order to ensure their Domain efficiency within projects development
Defining, developing and sharing re-usable "design patterns" in their domain
Promoting continuous improvement initiatives in their team
Managing the traceability and configuration of tools used by their team
Supporting Tenders on some costing issues
Supporting Projects on some technical or process issues
Assigning the resources (staff, tools, ...) for executing Projects engineering WP of their Domain
Managing the workload, including the sub-contracted part (technical assistance or work-package)
Contributing to the sub-contracting strategy in liaise with Sourcing
Evaluating performance and setting objectives of their team
Defining the training plan appropriate to their team's needs and Alstom strategy
Networking with other sites to share workload, Return on Experience and Technology topics
Proposing to the Site TC&IS Manager the investments for HW & SW necessary to ensure the deliveries on projects conducted by the Site.
Managing their Domain by using regularly updated KPIs related to their Domain
Keeping be informed of the QCD of Projects their team contributes to, in order to propose improvements, if necessary
Initiating and following up action plans to solve issues common across projects and/or improve results in projects
Managing and sharing the RoE of their activities with Central TC&IS
Proposing improvements on their Domain process and tools defined by Central TC&IS
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Engineer degree or Master of engineering from University or Engineer school
Strong experience in team or project management
Train Control knowledge (Activity, analysis, railways) would be an asset
Fluent English, and Swedish would be an asset
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for rail signalling
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
All internal employees must inform their line manager before applying.
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15
Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
9106778