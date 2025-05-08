Manager Msat Device Injectables
2025-05-08
Job Title: Manager MSAT Device Injectables
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (Hybrid)
Job description :
In this role, you will manage a team of Device Injectables manufacturing scientists responsible for new product implementation (NPI) into a manufacturing facility and for support of assembly and packaging processes during commercial manufacturing. You and your team will demonstrate a strong process ownership by turning technologies into manufacturing capabilities by applied science and technical investigations, ensuring continuous process improvements through consistent methodology.
Key responsibilities:
You and your team are responsible for:
Implementing plans and programs and support policies and practices related to the end-to-end manufacturing processes of NPI projects at all stages, from prototyping to final stage
Enabling smooth transition of products from R&D into full production readiness, with team members representing MSAT in Technology Transfer projects and taking full process ownership
Ensuring suggested design made by engineering optimizes the production process in terms of process efficiency, cycle time, reliability, and serviceability
*
Process material for commercial production
Identifying and implementing bulk and filling manufacturing processes for existing device injectable products
Process validation (PV), process trending programs, and continuous process verification (CPV) where applicable
Supplying technical manufacturing process expertise for appointed areas supporting daily operations, projects, regulatory applications, and audit presentations
Owning change controls within appointed area
Assessment and implementation of regulatory requirements according to List of Regulatory Requirements (LoRR)
Ownership for process material specifications for commercial production and product specifications
Ownership for E2E manufacturing processes including process risk assessments and post validation process descriptions
Ownership for medical device design control documentation following product design transfer
As Manager MSAT Device Injectables, you will have extensive contact with other departments and external parties, and are expected foster cooperation and partnership to provide integrated solutions to problems. You will guide key stakeholders on processes, systems and tools, and are to develop strong, trusting cross-functional relationships with senior business leaders
Skills & Qualifications
BSc or MSc degree in a relevant scientific or engineering field, such as Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemical Engineering, or solid experience of working in a regulated industrial environment
Minimum of 8 years of experience with injectables in a biopharmaceutical and/or medical device environment
Previous team management experience
Fluent in English and Swedish
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as the selection process is ongoing.
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
The next step is an interview with the hiring manager
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
Q-Med AB
Galderma
Galderma meysa.mohamed@galderma.com Jobbnummer
9327676