Manager For Project Engineering Managers - Hvdc Engineering
2024-11-21
The opportunity
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
In this role, you will be part of our Engineering organization that backs HVDC projects worldwide. As the Manager for our Project Engineering Team, you will lead a diverse team of 15 individuals, supporting them through various engineering projects. Your focus will be on ensuring that your team has the right conditions to complete engineering activities efficiently and in line with contract specifications, quality standards, safety, and integrity requirements.
You will collaborate closely with other managers, playing a key role in shaping our dynamic and growing team.
"This is an exciting opportunity for you who thrive in a global organization, enjoy driving process development, develop talents, and making a significant impact in large projects." - Peter Flodberg, Hiring Manager
How you'll make an impact
Manage and guide the project engineering team, ensuring effective coordination and execution of all project-related activities.
Oversee planning, budgeting, scheduling, risk assessments, and resource allocation to ensure smooth project progression.
Manage day-to-day operations, providing leadership with a focus on progress, addressing challenges, and fostering a supportive environment.
Engage with stakeholders such as the Project Director, suppliers, and other units involved in our projects to ensure seamless communication and collaboration.
Handle employee lifecycle activities such as recruitment, competence development, and performance reviews, nurturing a diverse and talented team.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a university degree in engineering and have prior experience in people management, project management, or a similar field.
You are a confident leader with at least 5 years of experience in people management. Experience in leading other managers is a plus.
You inspire and motivate your team members, creating a supportive and collaborative work environment.
You are organized, humble, and excel at building strong relationships with various stakeholders through your communication and interpersonal skills.
You are fluent in both English and Swedish.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
We highly value personal skills in this recruitment process. Even if you don't meet all the requirements but believe this role is right for you, we encourage you to apply. Your unique perspective and experiences are important to us.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome with your application! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Peter Flodberg, peter.flodberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Filippa Bengtsson, Filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9022972