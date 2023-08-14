Manager Engineering
Northvolt Ett AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-08-14
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Manager Engineering to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
• Responsible for managing teams of Engineers, and vendors to design and deliver industrial process equipment achieving aggressive yield and rate targets against tight deadlines.
• Manage a Engineering Team, owning and driving the projects within the team scope in alignment with the timelines and priorities
• Capture lessons learned and equipment requirements
• Propose and align on standardized ways of working and "templates" throughout the full material flow team
• Handle "Blueprint" Work Packages ,side projects and implementation
Requirements:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in mechanical, chemical, industrial manufacturing engineering or similar
Extensive project management experience in demanding industrial environments
Experienced in managing people in multi-cultural environments
Technical experienced in development of manufacturing process for industrial manufacturing equipment
Preferred Qualifications/education/experience
Competences in industrial methodologies such as value stream analysis, lean manufacturing, FMEA, design to cost etc.
At least 5 years experiences in managing engineers and large-scale projects in multi-cultural environment
Experiences in battery industry is valuable but not required
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills
Highly execution-oriented
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines
Excellent time management skills
International multi technology dimensions
Personal success factors
Excellence in building trust and communicating Northvolt's unique selling point
Flexible and communicative personality
Highly organized and result driven
Passionate about technology and innovation
Shows grit and determination in finding the best situational solutions
Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Negotiation skills
Analytical mindset
Driven and motivated
Start date asap, Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8028748