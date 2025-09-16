Manager - Product Info Services
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-09-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a leader who excels at building relationships and has a passion for developing people and networks? We are now looking for a Manager- Product Info Services to join our team in Lund. Apply now!
Who is your future team?
You'll be part of the management team in our newly established Data-Driven Architecture organization, collaborating closely with leaders from Integration & Automation, User Services, Digital Marketing, Business Intelligence, Software Info Services, and Generative AI. Together, these functions work towards our shared mission: advancing Axis' Data-Driven Agenda. As a manager, you will lead a dedicated team focused on delivering exceptional services aligned with our strategic goals.
What will you do as the Manager for Product Info Services?
In this role, you'll lead and manage the daily activities of your team, ensuring they have the resources, guidance, and support to excel. You'll set a strategic direction for product services, fostering innovation and ensuring that our offerings consistently meet and exceed our end-users' expectations. Your contributions, alongside your team's, are integral to our cross-functional mission to enhance Axis' innovation and progress in our AI & data journey. In this key role, you'll oversee the development and enhancement of our internal systems, including PIA, IPA, TIA, and others.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you will:
* Oversee daily administration, including time management, salary oversight, and employee development.
* Develop and secure a strategic direction for Product Info Services within the organization.
* Actively contribute to the Data-Driven Architecture management team and support our shared agenda.
* Build and maintain a company-wide network to support your team's initiatives.
* Drive growth and improvement within your domain as an entrepreneur within the company.
* Establish an organizational structure that supports continuous improvement and excellence in service delivery.
You will report directly to the Director of Data-Driven Architecture within our IS/IT organization under the CIO.
Who are we looking for?
We're looking for a leader who excels at building relationships and has a passion for developing people and networks. You bring expertise in product info services, are analytical and well-organized, and are results-oriented with a drive to grow your area of expertise. You're open-minded, have a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and are deeply invested in fostering a positive company culture. We're seeking a knowledgeable, dynamic, and experienced Manager to lead our Product Info Services team.
We'd love to see that you have:
* A relevant university degree, preferably at the Master's level.
* Experience of managing enterprise applications.
* Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
* Familiarity with information systems in large organizations.
* A passion for building a strong, innovative company culture.
What Axis has to offer:
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting Director of Data-Driven Architecture, Thomas Sandelius, at +46 46 272 1800. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so don't delay! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121323". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Jobbnummer
9512328