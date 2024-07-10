Manager - Hvdc Business Mobility Coordination
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2024-07-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to contribute to the success of our HVDC projects, the satisfaction of our customers, and ultimately advancing the world's energy system to be more sustainable, flexible, and secure?
We are currently seeking a Manager to take the lead for HVDC Business Mobility Coordination. In this role, you will have the general responsibility to oversee, support and in some instances execute, the necessary activities related to the compliant, on-time, and correct mobilization of Hitachi Energy employees assigned to work on HVDC Construction sites worldwide.
Your Responsibilities
Lead and support the team in their understanding of role tasks and ensuring consistent performance, tax and migration law compliance, and support for country or project-specific requirements.
Collaborate closely with HR, Global Mobility, travel departments, finance teams, line managers and other stakeholders to effectively adapt deliverables to their needs.
Monitor role activities and provide direction in line with the organization's goals.
Oversee administrative aspects, handle recruitment and onboarding, salary setting, training and talent development, and monitor group workload and well-being.
Contribute to the development of processes, guidelines, and documentation for site management.
Uphold and promote the company's principles, vision, mission, strategies, and values.
Your Background
Experience as a people manager, or other relevant leadership or management experience.
Experience in the area of international delegation/mobilization of resources and/or construction site projects in various countries.
Strong communication and networking skills in English and Swedish (written and verbally) is required.
As a leader, you are resourceful, goal oriented and resilient, with the ability to build strong teams and relationships with employees and management.
High School Diploma, Bachelors Degree, or Technical Certification in related area is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More About Us
The role is based in Ludvika, Sweden.
Last day to send in your application is July 25th. Due to the summer vacation period, you may expect some delays in the process.
Recruiting Manager Guillermo Gonzalez, guillermo.gonzalez@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Ledarna: Frak Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-382 986; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8795499