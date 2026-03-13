Manager - Creative project management (Marcom), Lund
2026-03-13
Are you a collaborative, people-focused leader with a passion for marketing communication and creative production? Do you strive for strong brands, innovation, and best-in-class assets? If so, this role is for you.
Who is your future team?
The Marketing Communciations unit is the guardian for the Axis brand and defines the expression of the brand globally. We execute projects in line with the strategic brand plan including brand, product, partner- and segment-related communications. MarCom creates content such as video, animations, photos, designs, illustrations, copywriting, and provides templates and visual guidelines for content across all communication channels including digital, social media, tradeshows, events, office designs, employer branding, conferences, print, and more.
What you'll do here as Manager, Creative Project Management?
You will lead a newly established team of project managers responsible for leading creative production from start to finish. As a leader, you will foster an inclusive, open, and empowering environment where people collaborate to deliver marketing campaigns and creative assets. You are passionate about leadership and team development, coaching people to grow, take ownership, and perform at their best.
Your focus will be on building a team that supports internal stakeholders with strong communication and delivers against our long-term brand and business goals.
Your responsibilities include:
* Planning and leading incoming projects and productions (for example designs, animations, videos, photos) together with the team.
* Supporting creatives and project managers in design and brand decisions to ensure stakeholders' requirements and briefs are met.
* Establishing structures, processes, and long-term direction for the team.
* Managing budgeting, planning, and resource allocation.
* Working closely with stakeholders to maintain and improve smooth and efficient workflows.
* Leading monthly follow-ups on campaigns and asset performance.
* Managing external suppliers (meetings, contracts, demand, evaluation).
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are a people-focused leader with a passion for coaching and inclusive leadership. You thrive on collaboration, communicate clearly, and know how to prioritize and manage multiple production projects effectively. You have experience in planning creative production, including video and photo productions, and are comfortable handling high volumes of assets with strong organizational skills. You are curious about new technologies (such as AI) and enjoy pushing creative boundaries to support brand development.
You are experienced in navigating global organizations with complex technical offerings, and you understand the value of building strong networks across teams and stakeholders. Fluency in Swedish and English is essential.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have additional questions, please contact the Manager, Marketing Communications, Pia Månsson, at +46 46 272 18 00. Candidate interviews may start before the application period has expired. Ersättning
