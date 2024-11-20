Management Associate
Sellhelp AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Set off to your next adventure with us as a Management Associate. We look for an analytical mind with a drive to learn. Someone who gets things done as they operate across the full spectrum of Sellpy.
We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing scale-ups in Sweden and the leading service for second hand goods in Europe. To accomplish our vision of empowering everyone to live circularly, we need fantastic employees who want to grow with us. That's why we're on the lookout for a Management Associate to help us take Sellpy to the next level.
Management Associate at Sellpy
In this role, you will get broad exposure across all of Sellpy. You will report to and work closely with Sellpy's Management and Business Development team with a variety of tasks including project management and analytical work. This is a demanding role where you will have to be able to think and work both strategically and operationally. For lack of a better description, you will be Sellpy's Swiss army knife. Our aim is for you to work for approximately one year in this role and then take on new responsibilities in another area of the company that you find interesting.
In short, you will
Support the Management team and business functions with a broad range of tasks including strategic work and more hands-on supporting tasks.
Lead and participate in projects to improve Sellpy across the organisation.
Drive and support all our departments with analytical work.
Requirements
Degree in business, engineering or similar.
Data-driven decision mentality and strong analytical thinking.
Great communication skills in English.
Communication skills in Swedish or German.
Great skills in Google Sheets or Excel and Google Slides or PowerPoint.
We'd be impressed if you have
Knowledge of SQL.
1-2 years of work experience in consulting or similar roles.
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Make use of prepaid vacation.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2024 and digital meetings work just as fine!
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260), https://career.sellpy.se/ Arbetsplats
Götgatan Kontakt
Alexander Hankvist alexander.hankvist@sellpy.se Jobbnummer
9021217