Managed Services Engineer/Sentinel
2024-11-20
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, PayPal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
Description
As a Managed Services Engineer, you will be working in a DevOps team responsible for delivering the Sentinel solution & services. The position requires the right blend of technical depth, experience, leadership and process awareness to handle the day-to-day responsibilities.
The Sentinel Solution is based on an A2P traffic emulator and analyzer running on a wide number of Mobile Network Operators. The server part is Java based running in AWS and the network probes are running on Android OS.
The DevOps Team consists of Developers and Operations Engineers and Administrators handling development, operations & maintenance of the end-to-end solution.
Responsibilities
Daily Operation & Maintenance of the Solution. (Including writing and updating scripts and configuring hardware)
Contribute to the CI/CD pipeline.
Ensure high availability and service of the service.
Ability to engage with internal and external stakeholders to ensure great deliviances and address and solve issues.
Provide feedback for process improvements.
Normal working hours are weekdays, but the role includes that you are available outside normal office hours in case of major emergencies on systems where your expertise is required.
To excel in the role, it is important that the candidates have a business mind and see the benefits of business for both the company and its customers.
Requirements
Strong analytical skills.
Demonstrated ability from technical roles within the Telecom / IT industry.
Scripting capabilities.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Takes initiative and makes carefully considered decisions.
Technical- and solution oriented.
Comfortable and experienced in multitasking.
Well-organized.
Comfortable and positive in a constantly evolving world.
Good to have
Java Development Background
Experience in developing in Java
Our Hiring Process
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-20
