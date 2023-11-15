Main Control Room Shift Leader
European Spallation Source Eric / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2023-11-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a super-computing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Whilst others have built telescopes that allow us to look into the furthest regions of space, now we will build a device so powerful it will allow us to the study the smallest objects in the finest detail.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now seeking to appoint Main Control Room Shift Leaders for the Operations Group. If you would like to be part of the team driving the world's most powerful accelerator based neutron source, this is your opportunity. As our next shift leader, you would be responsible for ensuring the safe operation of the ESS neutron source and technical infrastructure.
At ESS, no two work days are the same. Our shift leaders ensure that the operational limits and conditions are followed, authorize changes in the beam mode and destination inside the current operational limits and condition, chair daily meetings to coordinate and authorize daily work/access to operational areas, supervise and guide the work of the operators, ensure that the local rules for operational areas (within the scope of the main control room) are followed and also monitor and issue keys to the Personnel Safety System (PSS) controlled areas. Of course, you will also need to ensure that the logbook for the shift is kept.
This role operates on a shift pattern, and working outside normal working hours and on-call is to be expected.
About you:
To thrive with us in Operations you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated person who isn't afraid to get your hands dirty.
First and foremost, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. Ideally, you'll have a technical degree (Bachelors or higher) in physics, engineering or computer sciences. However, relevant technical experience and background is more important than the type of qualification you hold.
The ideal candidate will have good knowledge of particle accelerator and support infrastructure systems as well as several years of prior experience working at an accelerator facility. Any prior experience as shift leader in a control room, or experience of control systems and software development would be a huge benefit. Software development skills (e.g. Python, C/C++, Java, etc.) are desirable - and if you have prior experience of working with EPICS, this would be an advantage.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English, so don't worry if you don't speak any Swedish. For this role, we need someone who can start as soon as possible.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique "big science" project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 25 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
The position is permanent with six-month initial probation period and you will be based at the ESS campus in Lund, Sweden.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks, which may be required in the final stages of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-26167 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Daniel Nordin Baker on daniel.nordin@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
8266379