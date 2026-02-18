Machine Learning Engineer
2026-02-18
Job Description
As a Machine Learning Engineer, you'll play a key role in turning data-driven insights into impactful, real-world solutions. You'll help shape how AI and ML are applied across our supply chain, working closely with cross-functional teams to deliver innovative, high-quality systems that support smarter and more sustainable ways of working.
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
Contribute and deliver AI/ML initiatives involving multiple stakeholders, helping ensure the timely delivery of high-quality solutions.
Build and implement scalable, reliable ML solutions by following established technical direction and engineering best practices.
Contribute to technical excellence and innovation by collaborating within your team and across departments to improve engineering practices.
Identify technical risks and dependencies within your workstream and collaborate with your team and manager to address them.
Collaborate closely with senior engineers and data scientists to translate models and concepts into production-ready systems.
Support and maintain deployed ML systems, including monitoring, debugging, and continuous improvement.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH:
You'll work closely with other machine learning engineers, data scientists, data analysts, solution architects, business stakeholders, and engineering managers to build and enhance AI-powered products that drive innovation and efficiency across the supply chain.
WHO YOU ARE:
We are looking for people with...
Experience with programming languages, tools, and frameworks relevant to AI/ML development (e.g., Python, scikit-learn, TensorFlow/PyTorch).
Good understanding of MLOps principles, including testing, monitoring, and supporting production systems.
Solid understanding of system design, performance optimization, and security principles for building robust AI/ML solutions.
Knowledge across data engineering, software engineering, and data science to enable effective cross-functional collaboration.
Ability to break down technical tasks into actionable steps and clearly communicate your progress.
Also preferred if you have:
Hands-on experience with mathematical optimization techniques.
And people who have...
Strong collaboration and teamwork skills, with the ability to foster a positive and productive environment.
Curiosity and a desire to continuously improve engineering practices and your own technical skills.
Good communication skills to collaborate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
The ability to navigate ambiguity and take a structured, step-by-step approach to achieve meaningful outcomes.
The role is onsite in our office in Stockholm (4 days in office, 1 day at home).
Why Join Us?
At H&M, you'll be part of a dynamic global team working on one of the most business-critical platforms. This is an opportunity to take on end-to-end technical ownership of a complex system, collaborate across international teams, and contribute directly to how H&M continues to innovate in the fashion and retail space.
We offer a collaborative workplace, opportunities for professional growth, and the chance to make a tangible impact in one of the world's leading retail organizations.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
