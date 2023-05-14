M&A Manager
2023-05-14
Corporate Finance is a staff function at the Volvo Group Headquarters. The department is focusing on project management and support in relation to Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and similar projects. Corporate Finance is looking for a candidate for the position as Manager.
At Corporate Finance you will be part of a team with highly skilled professionals who work with passion and embrace change to stay ahead. You will provide expertise in valuation matters, take responsibility for developing our toolbox in this field as well as working in actual projects and/or M&A situations, together with the rest of the Corporate Finance team.
Main Responsibilities:
Participate in financial projects, M&A projects and similar activities
Preparation of decision materials to Group Management and the Board of Directors
Develop the capabilities of Corporate Finance in the field of measure value and manage valuations
Competencies and profile:
Relevant academic Master/MBA degree
Minimum 3 years of working experience from an Investment Bank, M&A advisor or similar
Experience of valuation work, due diligence and related fields.
Structured, analytical, communicative and ambitious.
Business-minded and customer oriented.
Technical/functional/language skills
Fluent in written and spoken English
Strong knowledge and experience with M&A related toolbox.
For further information please contact:
Fredrik Brunell, SVP Corporate Finance, phone: +46 739026392
