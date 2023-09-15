M&A Associate (734016)
2023-09-15
About this opportunity
We're currently looking for a M&A Associate to join the M&A function. As a member of the M&A function, you will support M&A transaction projects and workstreams involving other members transaction and integration teams, M&A advisors as well as Ericsson business owners in Business and Market Areas and the other corporate functions including Finance, Legal, People, IT, Real Estate etc. You will support transactions from target identification to assessment, transaction execution, integration and follow-up. You will also work closely with developing M&A strategies together with the business owners.
A successful candidate needs to have strong analytical skills, is result oriented and capable of working with senior stakeholders! You have proven knowledge of M&A and finance and are also interested in resolving all types of issues that might pop-up in a corporate transaction context.
The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden but some travel might be required depending on the project.
What you will do
Develop M&A funnel and target evaluation
Drive M&A valuations incl. DCF, market & transaction comp's, LBO etc.
Develop investment analysis and M&A decision materials for Ericsson investment committees and the Board of Directors
Develop sell side materials; e.g. Teasers and Information Memorandum
Coordination of, and support in, due diligence, negotiations, and other M&A project activities
Support M&A strategy development
Support linking the transaction to integration or separation planning
Competencies
Extremely motivated, well-organized, and highly structured
Transaction, valuation and business acumen
Analytical and detailed oriented
Initiative taking and hands-on doer
Result oriented problem solver with high integrity
Proactive and autonomous project management skills
Ability to manage multiple and senior stakeholders
Exceptional communication and people skills!
You will bring
1-3 years of proven experience, e.g. from Transaction Advisory, Management Consulting, Corporate M&A, Private Equity, or Investment Banking
Proficiency in project management related tools (e.g. Excel, PPT, Word)
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Finance, Economics, Business & Management, Industrial Engineering, or similar
Proficiency in English
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Application Process
You are very welcome with your application in English. The selection process will start in parallel to the job posting period, please do not wait with submitting your application.
Please note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Elzbieta Penpeska, elzbieta.a.penpeska@ericsson.com
Location for this role: Sweden, Kista
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
