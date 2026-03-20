M&A Associate
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
What We Do Flower is Flexible Power. We are a next-gen energy company leveraging AI and machine learning to make renewable energy stable and always available - even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.
Through smart optimization and trading of energy assets like wind and solar farms, battery systems, and EV chargers, we make renewable energy reliable and predictable, leading the charge towards the energy system of tomorrow.
Who We Are Tech company at heart. Purpose-driven at core. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a skilled M&A Associate to join our CFO Office.
About The Role:
As M&A Associate, you will play a key role in accelerating Flower's growth journey through strategic acquisitions. Working closely with our Head of M&A, you will be involved in the end-to-end M&A lifecycle, from deal sourcing to valuation and due diligence, financing, negotiation and execution.
The M&A team operates broadly across strategic and corporate M&A, including buy- and sell-side projects, as well as supporting department driven M&A projects with financial due diligence and valuation. As an M&A associate, you will also work closely with the wider CFO-Office to improve the overall capital structure of the Flower Group (corporate and project level) including equity, bank and project financing.
This is a hands-on role in a fast-moving scale-up environment where not all processes are predefined. You will help shape how we work, institutionalize best practices and build scalable M&A capabilities as we continue to grow.
This is an opportunity to gain exposure to the entire M&A value chain while building deep expertise within the energy sector. It represents a natural progression from advising on transactions to taking full responsibility for their operational and strategic impact.
What You'll Do:
Drive the end-to-end M&A and other transaction processes: sourcing, screening, valuation, due diligence, negotiation and execution
Prepare investment cases materials, including strategic fit, financial impact, risks and potential synergies, for senior leadership and the investment committee
Coordinate and manage external advisors, including due diligence providers and M&A advisors
Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders within the CFO-Office and relevant Department or C-level stakeholders during M&A transactions
Contribute to equity and debt financing processes, including preparing relevant analyses and materials, towards investors, lenders and other capital providers
Assist in continuously ensuring that Flower's M&A strategy aligns with company strategy
Develop and improve templates, processes and ways-of-working to institutionalize Flower's M&A capabilities
Develop and maintain a database of potential acquisition targets and building relationships with key industry stakeholders
Who You Are:
You have approx. 4+ years of experience within M&A, most likely from Financial Due Diligence (preferably Big 4) or similar
Degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience
You have strong Excel and financial modelling skills and are comfortable working with large data sets
You have a solid understanding of financial statements and a high-level understanding of the end-to-end M&A process
You enjoy diving deep into large financial data sets and forming clear conclusions and recommendations that support strategic decision-making
You are intellectually curious and able to quickly acquire new knowledge in unfamiliar industries and markets
You thrive in a scale-up environment where structures are evolving and where you sometimes need to reinvent the wheel rather than follow a predefined path
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to influence and build relationships across internal and external stakeholders.
Most importantly, you are motivated by the opportunity to create real impact in the energy transition while building long-term M&A expertise in one of Europe's most exciting scale-ups.
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 30 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
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We kindly but firmly decline any engagement in recruitment assistance for our hiring processes. This includes partnership offers or the sale of recruitment tools. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7307659-1904343". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558), https://flower.teamtailor.com
Katarinavägen 15 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Flower Jobbnummer
9809679