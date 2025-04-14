Looking for a Various Kitchen staff.
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
Masquetapas AB is a Swedish company looking for a Kitchen Main chef, kitchen assistant and Bar tender, Waiter/Waitress.
We are looking for someone who has a genuine interest in food and has experience with Indian cuisine. Who can also well verse with Tandoor
As a person, you are flexible, goal- and result-oriented. You strive for high food quality and create a good atmosphere around you. You should be able to speak Swedish/English
Leadership Skills: Strong leadership and people-management skills with the ability to inspire and guide a diverse kitchen team.
Organizational Abilities: Good organizational and multitasking skills to oversee an active kitchen environment.
Creativity & Adaptability: Passion for culinary innovation, Bring fresh ideas to enhance guest experiences, Quickly adapt to changing customer needs.
Language Skills: Proficiency in English; fluency in Hindi or an Indian Regional language (eg, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada) is an advantage.
Educational Background: Formal culinary training or equivalent hands-on experience in Indian multi cuisine is preferred.
Preferred Qualifications : Any Graduate
Benefits
Competitive salary package,
Professional development opportunities, including leadership and culinary training.
Staff meals and discounts within the restaurant.
Supportive, team-oriented work environment with a focus on growth and excellence.
Contact Info
Kanchan 0767579916info@curryleaf.se
