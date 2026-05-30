Test Automation Engineer Autonomous & Safety-Critical Systems
Tatvanord AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-30
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About the Role
We are looking for a passionate Test Automation Engineer to join our team developing next-generation autonomous vehicle technologies. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality, reliability, and safety of safety-critical vehicle functions through systematic testing and automation.
If you are excited about cars, autonomous driving, and creating robust test solutions for complex systems, we'd love to hear from you.
Responsibilities
Analyze system and software requirements for safety-critical vehicle functions.
Design, develop, and maintain test cases based on functional and safety requirements.
Create and maintain automated test scripts and test frameworks.
Execute manual and automated tests in simulation and target environments.
Perform test result evaluation and detailed log analysis to identify defects and root causes.
Collaborate with system engineers, developers, and safety engineers to ensure comprehensive test coverage.
Support verification and validation activities throughout the development lifecycle.
Contribute to continuous improvement of testing methodologies and automation processes.
Qualifications
Required
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field.
Experience in software testing and test automation.
Strong understanding of requirements analysis and test design techniques.
Experience with scripting or programming languages such as Python, C++, or similar.
Knowledge of automated testing frameworks and tools.
Experience analyzing logs and troubleshooting complex system behaviors.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Preferred
Experience with safety-critical systems (ISO 26262, ASPICE, or similar standards).
Knowledge of automotive communication protocols such as CAN, LIN, Ethernet, or FlexRay.
Experience in automotive software development or testing.
Familiarity with autonomous driving systems, ADAS, sensor technologies, or vehicle control systems. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31
E-post: satish.gouda@tatvanord.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tatvanord AB
(org.nr 559569-1386)
Lindholmspiren, (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9937889