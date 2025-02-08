Looking for a passionate student for first-line helpdesk!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2025-02-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Are you currently studying within IT and want to find a part time job beside your post-secondary studies? This is a great opportunity for you to work with first-line support at an international organization in Lund.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an IT support technician, you will provide technical assistance to employees. In this role, you will answer technical questions or solve computer problems for users, both on-site, over the phone, or through other digital tools. The team working in first line support consists of employees who always help each other out!
You are offered
• A meritorious part time job within IT
• You will be given the opportunity to work with talented and passionate people in a unique organization
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Help users regarding problem connected to both software and hardware.
• Set up new equipment.
• Manage repairs, orders, and other logistical matters.
• Read technical manuals, troubleshoot computers, and provide technical support.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• a post-secondary IT student who has at least 1.5 years left in their studies
• you have experience and interest of working with IT-support.
• Fluent in english.
It is meritorious if you have
• worked in a similar first-line helpdesk role before.
• experience of working as administrator or power user in Windows or MacOS.
• relevant certificates such as MCDST (Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician).
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Stress tolerant
• Social
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Deltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15110300". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9153514