Looking For A B2B Sales Representative

Job Title: B2B Sales Representative
Company: RORO eSIM (roroesim.com)
Location: Helsingborg, Sweden
About Us:
RORO eSIM is a Swedish company with an international team dedicated to providing seamless and affordable mobile connectivity solutions to travelers worldwide. We specialize in eSIM technology, enabling users to stay connected effortlessly across the globe. Our mission is to revolutionize the way people communicate while traveling by offering innovative and cost-effective solutions.
Job Description:
We are seeking a highly motivated and results-driven B2B Sales Representative to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in expanding our business by identifying and engaging with potential corporate clients, forging strong relationships, and driving sales growth.
Key Responsibilities:
Business Development:
Identify and target potential B2B clients, including travel agencies, corporations, and partners in the telecommunications industry.
Develop and implement effective sales strategies to meet and exceed sales targets.
Client Relationship Management:
Build and maintain strong, long-lasting relationships with clients.
Understand client needs and tailor solutions to meet their requirements.
Sales Process Management:
Conduct product presentations and negotiations with prospective clients.
Prepare and deliver proposals, contracts, and sales agreements.
Distribution Channel Development:
Develop and manage partnerships with distribution channels for physical SIM cards and eSIMs in the retail and travel industries.
Collaborate with retailers, travel agencies, and other partners to expand our distribution network.
Market Analysis:
Stay updated on industry trends, market activities, and competitor strategies.
Provide feedback to the management team regarding market insights and opportunities.
Collaboration:
Work closely with the marketing and product development teams to align sales strategies with company goals.
Participate in team meetings and contribute to the continuous improvement of sales processes.
Requirements:
Language Skills:
Fluent in English (both written and spoken).
Native speaker of one of the Nordic languages (Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Finnish).
Experience:
Proven experience in B2B sales, preferably in the telecommunications, technology, or travel industries.
Experience in the travel industry is highly preferred.
International background and experience is a plus.
Skills and Abilities:
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Strong understanding of B2B sales processes and customer relationship management.
Ability to develop and manage distribution channels effectively.
Ability to work independently and as part of an international team.
Proactive, results-oriented, and able to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
Willingness to travel as required.
What We Offer:
Competitive Compensation:
Attractive salary with performance-based incentives.
Professional Growth:
Opportunities for career advancement in a rapidly growing international company.
Dynamic Work Environment:
Collaborative and multicultural team with a focus on innovation and excellence.
Benefits:
Flexible working hours and the possibility of remote work.
Training and professional development opportunities.
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about sales and eager to contribute to a company that is shaping the future of global connectivity, we'd love to hear from you!
Please send your resume and a cover letter in English detailing your relevant experience to hr@roroesim.com
with the subject line: "B2B Sales Representative Application - [Your Name]".
