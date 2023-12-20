Logistikutvecklare
2023-12-20
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
We are looking for an experienced Engineer to join our team of Technical Product Responsible. If you have a passion for technical solutions and a collaborative approach, this might be your next career move!
Join our team
With our Surface Division Drilling and Exploration Products, we have a market-leading position globally and are investing heavily in technology and product development to stay competitive and provide our customers with world-leading, sustainable, and safe products.
The Surface division R&D organization is growing fast and the technology is shifting. We need to make sure that we have a healthy and sustainable organization that supports Epiroc's exciting journey to accelerate the transformation of our industry.
This role is a part of a new team added to ensure our transition towards digitalization, automation, and CO2 reduction.
Your mission
As Technical Product Responsible you will play a central and active role in all activities within Continuous Products Improvements, New Product Development and Basic Development. You will secure that your assigned part of our product portfolio and their different configurations fulfill all technical and legal specifications and ensure proper risk management as well as product reliability and competitiveness during the entire life cycle. You will also be responsible for appropriate documentation, participate in relevant product improving forums and coordinate and support all product related questions, regarding both present and phased-out products.
In this role it is of vital importance to achieve the best solution from both customer and business perspective, keeping cost-efficiency in mind in the effort to meet customer demands. You work cross-functionally and collaborate with customers and suppliers, our sales companies, as well as other Epiroc sites globally. You also work closely with our Product Managers in the marketing department, to ensure that our current and future offerings are continuously up to date.
This is an opportunity to gain great exposure to technically advanced products used by demanding customers around the world, as well as join our journey to a more automated future within the field.
Your profile
You have a relevant university degree or equivalent background in qualified engineering. You must have several years of experience from technical product development with similar complexity as our products. You also have a general knowledge and skills in project/product management. We would like to see a genuine passion for all things technical and an interest in continuously updating your knowledge in this area. Experience from automation, mechanical, electrical, pneumatic and hydraulics is desirable. Since we are a global company and you will communicate in both English and Swedish, it is required that you have proficient skills in both languages, verbally and written.
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a structured and independent person with a proactive approach. Collaboration is key, you should have great interpersonal and communication abilities and understand the value of working cross functionally to reach the best result.
Location and travel
This position will be in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel may occur.
Application and contact information
Apply for this position by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply is 2024-01-07. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Mikael Berglund, Products R&D Manager, mikael.berglund@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Ellinor Ekelöf, Recruitment specialist, ellinor.ekelof@epiroc.com
