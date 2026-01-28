Logistics Specialist
Be a part of operating the world's largest cloud computing infrastructure. Amazon Web Services is seeking a bright, motivated and hard working individual for the Data Center Logistics Specialist position. The ideal candidate possesses a strong work ethic, attention to detail, the ability to meet deadlines and a commitment to Operational Excellence.The Logistics Specialist reviews data center inventory, in-bound shipments and ongoing demand to ensure that proper stock levels are maintained in all locations to support build and repair activities. Working with the Logistics Manager, they create plans to optimize the flow of parts through their lifecycle; tracking inventory location, movement, age, and turns. They work closely with Data Center Operations Technicians and Data Center Engineers to fulfill parts quickly and accurately. They work with Procurement and Hardware Engineering to source new parts and interface directly with vendors to process RMAs and receive replacements. They are responsible for accurate data entry and resolving questions from peer organizations.
The ideal Logistics Specialist will dive deep into data to understand everything about the data center asset lifecycle. Working with software development teams, they will contribute to continuous process improvements to deliver on our goals of high availability and low cost. They maintain up-to-date metrics dashboards and create reports for internal and external suppliers and management as required.
AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
You'll join a diverse team of software, hardware, and network engineers, supply chain specialists, security experts, operations managers, and other vital roles. You'll collaborate with people across AWS to help us deliver the highest standards for safety and security while providing seemingly infinite capacity at the lowest possible cost for our customers. And you'll experience an inclusive culture that welcomes bold ideas and empowers you to own them to completion
Key job responsibilities
Responsibilities include manual tasks, such as assembling, addressing, stamping and arranging for the shipment of merchandise and materials. They will also assist in daily scheduling of deliveries and pick-ups to and from production locations. In handling incoming shipments, they unpack boxes and verify contents. The Logistic Specialist will be required to keep precise records of all commodities going in and out of the company.
Logistics Specialists are expected to understand all aspects of the production, adhere to strict safety standards, maintain high levels of quality and be willing to travel to support other locations within and outside the Country.
• Work closely with internal customers to fulfill parts quickly and accurately.
• Coordination of all inbound/outbound deliveries, liaise with vendors, couriers/carriers, transportation and inventory planning teams.
• Receiving/shipping parts logically and physically, ensuring our Inventory management system is up to date and accurate at all times.
• Manage the receipt of all Inventory & non-Inventory items on procurement systems and resolve invoice discrepancies.
• Responsible for accurate data entry and resolving questions from peer organizations.
• Execute stock re-balancing through transfers between locations locally and globally, to ensure stock utilization and availability maximization of parts on each location.
• Responsible for Inventory management, regular cycle counts, customer-oriented storage space optimization, cleanliness, organization and safety of all workspace.
• Ad hoc analysis and projects based on business needs.
• Reverse Logistics; interface directly with vendors to process RMAs and receive replacements.
Basic qualifications
Experience as a logistics professional supporting inventory cycle counts, shipments, maintenance and stock control functions
Able to lift loads of up to 18 kilos and carry them for short distances
A valid (EU) driving licence is required as data centers may not have any public transportation available nearby.
Preferred qualifications
Relevant Degree in Logistics or Supply Chain
Experience of working within a complex logistics set-up. Experience in Data Center is a plus
Project Management experience
Good knowledge of IT and network equipment
Ability to identify issues, develop solutions and drive results
• Please apply with an English version of your resume
