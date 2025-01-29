Logistics Personnel
2025-01-29
Westpay is on the lookout for an energetic and social person to join our dynamic Supply team. If you're enthusiastic about working in a team and lending your hand to multiple tasks at once, we want to hear from you! At Westpay, growing together is our purpose!
About the job:
As one of our Logistics Personnel, you'll play a crucial role in helping to maintain our logistical and pre-delivery operations whilst being part of maintaining our inbound and outbound routines. Your skill will help us ensure efficient hardware return analysis, staging and most logistical processes. You'll be one of 4 that supports our company's operational supply needs, ensuring we offer speedy and efficient service to our customers.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
• Perform installations on Card Payment Terminals for new deliveries.
• Handle incoming 'SWAP' terminals. (Units returned from Customers in need for examination)
• Updating Ticket information in RMA System, Zendesk
• Resetting, cleaning and Reloading Payment Terminals
• Handle, picking and controlling stock.
• Other basic Software installations
• General Logistics tasks. Helping with the daily duties within Logistics.
• Working within Company ERP system, ByDesign
• Help with quarterly inventory.
• Occasional documenting instructions for the customers and external service partners
What you bring to the table:
To excel in this role, you'll need a mix of being self-motivated, organized, Flexible, problem-solving skills, and the ability to work collaboratively within our dynamic team. Here's what we're looking for:
Problem-Solving Skills: Ability to use your own initiative by having a positive attitude to fixing issues.
Proactive Approach: Eagerness to take initiative in identifying potential improvements in our logistical processes, and the confidence to implement these changes effectively.
Team Collaboration: Excellent communication skills and a collaborative spirit, capable of working alongside diverse teams to achieve shared goals and improve overall operational functionality.
Adaptability: Comfortable navigating new challenges and learn on the go.
Personal skills: You have some logistics / Warehouse experience and are fluent in Swedish and English. Some experience in business systems, for example ByDesign, and the (RMA) Ticket handling systems, for example Zendesk, is an advantage.
With these skills and attributes, you'll not only contribute significantly to our operations department but also play a pivotal role in driving Westpay's continued success.
We offer you:
A great company
A thrilling journey in a future oriented market. A pragmatic, fun and creative environment. A great team spirit that embraces diversity. Entrepreneurial culture gives you responsibility and opportunities. You are an active part in our development of the next generation payment solutions.
Competitive compensation
We offer competitive compensation with result-based upside. Premium individual pension plan.
Health & Wellness
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
