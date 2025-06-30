Logistics & Purchasing Officer
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Boden Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Boden
2025-06-30
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where STEGRA (formerly H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Logistics & Purchasing Officer. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Key Accountabilities
Conduct purchasing activities in accordance with company procurement policies and procedures, including sourcing, price negotiation, and order placement.
Maintain accurate and complete purchase records and supplier documentation for audit and compliance purposes.
Evaluate supplier performance to ensure timely delivery, quality compliance, and cost-effectiveness.
Coordinate with the logistics and warehouse teams to ensure the timely receipt and distribution of ordered goods.
Monitor inventory levels and initiate procurement processes to prevent stock shortages.
Collaborate with internal departments to identify purchasing needs and ensure appropriate supply chain support.
Support the overall logistics planning by providing timely information on delivery schedules and supplier lead times.
Comply with all internal controls and procurement compliance standards.
Perform additional tasks as assigned by the Procurement or Logistics Supervisor, consistent with operational procedures.
Qualifications (not mandatory)
High school diploma required; a post-secondary degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, or a related field is preferred.
Minimum of one (1) to two (2) years of relevant experience in purchasing, procurement, or logistics operations.
Basic proficiency in written and spoken English.
Skilled in Microsoft Office programs, particularly Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
Strong organizational, analytical, and communication skills, with the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
High attention to detail and a consistent ability to meet procurement deadlines.
No active military obligations for male candidates, where applicable under national regulations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-30
E-post: oerek@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9410385