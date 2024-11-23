Logistics Coordinator/Controller
The Logistics Coordinator/Controller will be employed by Lynalysis AB and work as a consultant with our client in delivering a construction logistics project. The candidate will work closely with our client to develop innovative solutions that drive success and growth. The position offers the opportunities to grow professionally, find and connect with career contacts and build a strong professional network for the future.
This role entails overseeing logistics operations and tasks related to construction logistics on site and at external areas, provide project administrative support, and work closely with the cost controller to drive financial excellence in the project. This role requires a person that thrives in high-pressure environments, possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and have a passion for ensuring efficiency in operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Coordinating project schedules, resources, equipment, meetings, reports and other project related information
Coordinating and managing logistic operations to ensure vendors operate efficiently and without unnecessary impediments.
Providing cost estimates for contracts and work packages
Collaborating with the cost controller on project cost matters
Document control - maintain organized and updated project documents including but not limited to reports, meeting protocols, change order register, etc.
Performing logistic operations and tasks related to construction logistics on site and at external areas
Working closely with the HSE team and adhere to all safety standards related to the scope
Participating in meetings to proactively identify and manage risks associated with construction logistics and its evolution across different project stages.
Overseeing the change management implementation and analysis
Ensuring that client's needs are met as the project evolves.
Qualifications:
University degree in economics, logistics and transport management, business administration or finance
Proficiency in MS office and excellent presentation skills
Fluent in English and experience in working in an international work environment
Structured approach to ensure clear, simple and effective processes
Curious mindset, keen to understand the complexity of construction logistics
Ability to work without supervision and to meet deadlines under pressure
Ability to process, analyse and draw meaningful conclusions from large volumes of data
Positive spirit, wanting to translate insights into business opportunities
Experience in working in ERP system
