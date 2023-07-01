Local Marketing Communications Specialist
2023-07-01
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Are you driven by creating real impact and driving performance, supporting a more sustainable future? Are you looking for an opportunity to grow, working independently while being a constructive member of a highly motivated team? Then this role is the right fit for you!
You will be joining a highly motivated and diverse team with the role of supporting the marketing communication needs of the local Business Line Sweden within the ABB Process Industries division.
The role holder is an enthusiastic team player, creative, proactive and self-motivated, and is familiar with digital marketing techniques and tools.
The position is based in Västerås, Sweden.
Your responsibilities
Support the execution of the global marketing and communications strategy and plan, with a strong focus on storytelling, thought leadership and lead generation and nurturing.
Create, manage and review programs, campaigns, stories, messages and materials supporting the global and local marketing and communications objectives.
Assist the local management and the sales teams with communications materials (including presentations, speeches, articles, social media posts and employee recognition).
Manage and organize participations of the local unit in global and local events such as trade exhibitions or external customer seminars.
Together with local Sales, identify and produce internal and external customer success stories and ensure promotion internally and externally.
Design and develop digital marketing and automation programs to generate and nurture qualified leads. Coordinate, prepare and drive internal local communications.
Maintain internal social media channel, including creating content and assisting key stakeholders with posting.
Ensure budget tracking and alignment with division and business line communications.
Your background
University's degree preferably in journalism / communication / marketing / or related field.
Experienced in marketing communications, ideally in communication agency or related B2B industries.
Strong project management skills with the ability to manage several projects at the same time.
Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) in English with ability to explain technology in an easy and engaging way.
Strong writing, editing, proofreading capabilities are mandatory.
A solution-focused and self-starter mindset combined with passion for strategic and analytical thinking.
Knowledge of digital marketing and marketing automation (SalesForce, Pardot, etc).
Excellent knowledge of English and Swedish.
More about us
ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. The Process Automation (PA) business area (>$6B revenue in 2021, 22,000 employees), automates, electrifies and digitalizes some of the most complex industrial infrastructures on this planet. Through its five divisions, it serves customers in the energy, process and hybrid industries - from hydrocarbons, chemicals, water, mining, minerals, pulp & paper to marine and ports, and many more. PA stands at the heart of some of the most important shifts in society, helping the energy-intense industries to safer, smarter and more sustainable operations to enable a prosperous, low-carbon society. For more information on PA, refer to https://global.abb/group/en/investors/strategy-events/pa-capital-markets-day-2022
Recruiting Manager Martin Bjornmalm, +4621-32 53 26, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Grozdanic, +46 724 64 46 98.
Welcome to apply by 2023-08-31.
Welcome to apply by 2023-08-31.

We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
ABB AB (org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Pendelgatan 2 (visa karta
)
904 22 UMEÅ
