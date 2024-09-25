Live Service Manager - Team 3
About Ringtail Team 3
Are you driven by the desire to build something that empowers others to create and explore? Ever wish to be part of a team that is genuinely dedicated to enabling players to share their creative ideas, dreams, and visions with a global audience? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you.
We're on the lookout for a Live Service Manager to join our team at Ringtail Interactive, a place where we're pioneering the future of creative gaming. SCAPE, our flagship product, is an innovative, community-driven platform built from the ground up to be the quintessential virtual world! SCAPE will facilitate exploration, creation, collection, and discovery, equipping players with an extensive array of design tools, and enabling them to craft games, experiences, and much more. Creators can confidently share their work with the world, secure in the knowledge that their creations are protected and, most importantly, remain their own.
Our team stands out for its innovation and excitement about the future we're building. If you're feeling inspired by what you've read and would like to join it, we're eager to hear from you!
About the role
As the Live Service Manager you are the translation layer between our players and the development team. You are creating the plan for how to roll out what the developers have created to the players - while making sure internally everyone is aligned on the plan.
You will be the owner of the quality of our live service. You have great knowledge on when to schedule patches, how to roll out hot fixes and you know how to work with builds.
You also understand how game stores, like Steam, Epic, App store and Google Play work, but you will be more than a release manager who knows how to publish. You can take the developers plans and make them a reality in our live game service, making it one of the best in the business.
Knowledge about prioritizing features and fixes is also a critical skill you have - after all, we can't patch every day.
Last but not least, you make sure all processes are followed to ensure quality targets are achieved before things are green lit and make it out to the players.
Your day-to-day as a Live Service ManagerYou will be working closely with the Game Director and Technical Director to take the work done by our developers and creating a plan for how that rolls out to our players. Among your responsibilities is monitoring the Game's performance and feedback from players, you plan release schedules for new content, updates and hot fixes. You collaborate closely with the community managers and work on community engagement. You address issues of all kinds on the player's behalf and use player data to take informed decisions about future updates and features.
At the end of the day, we're looking for someone that takes the dev plans and knows what to do to make our live game service one of the best in the business!
Requirements
3+ years in live-ops management or production.
You have excellent communication skills, breaking down complicated tasks into manageable pieces of information comes easy to you.
You have senior level experience in project and product management over the full lifecycle of a software product.
You have a deep technical understanding of game development and release cadence.
You have experience in process development and improvement.
Comfortable with green lighting processes to align on quality standards and a confident understanding of what 'good looks like'.
Experience managing cross functional teams and working in an international environment.
Understanding the ins and outs of app stores like Steam, Epic, App Store, Google Play, etc.
Good to have
Previous leadership or managerial experience
Personal traits
Showing a positive attitude and strong passion for problem-solving in a team environment
Being honest and brave, working with transparency and feedback to uphold a great team culture
Collaborative and consensus-driven approach
Not afraid to dig in, we at ringtail are proud of our core mentality to support where we are needed instead of focusing on only one area.
About Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive is at the forefront of redefining what's possible in game development, supported by a small yet rapidly expanding team. Our diverse departments are hard at work on various projects, ranging from a high-quality game platform designed for creators of all backgrounds to our groundbreaking Anything-to Anything technology - and that's just the beginning.
Our team comprises a global community of seasoned professionals, all united by a shared passion for gaming. As we continue to strengthen our core team, we're poised to take significant steps in shaping the future of our projects. Every member of our team can make a tangible impact on the products we share with the world, fostering a culture where innovation and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do. Ersättning
