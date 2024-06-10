Liquid Development and Implementation Manager
Carlsberg Sweden is part of the global Carlsberg Group, one of the world's leading brewery groups, with a heritage spanning over 170 years. At Carlsberg Sweden, we're dedicated to crafting high-quality beverages that delight consumers across the country. We're committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in everything we do. We are now looking for a Liquid Development and Implementation Manager. If you're passionate about product development, possess strong technical expertise, and thrive in a collaborative, fast-paced environment, we'd love to hear from you!
About the role
We are looking for a Liquid Development and Implementation Manager to join our Innovation team located at the brewery in Falkenberg. You will play a key role in developing and delivering high-quality liquids for new product developments (NPDs), ensuring technical excellence and adherence to specifications. You will act as a consultant on technical constraints and implications, driving projects from conception to implementation.
Key Responsibilities:
• Serve as the technical expert for liquid development within water, cider, soft drinks, and RTDs, participating in workshops with suppliers and conducting laboratory trials.
• Develop and maintain recipes for various beverage categories, along with mixing instructions and specifications for new products or changes to existing ones.
• Conduct food safety hazard analyses for new raw materials, ensuring compliance with relevant legislation.
• Coordinate and lead full-scale trials and production of new products, evaluating and approving new raw materials and suppliers.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams from concept development to implementation, acting as an ambassador for liquid development.
• Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the product area, initiating changes and projects to enhance processes and products.
• Contribute to food safety initiatives as a member of the Food Safety Core Team, participating in tasting panels for all products, from idea to implementation.
The role is located at Carlsberg Sverige's brewery in Falkenberg and you'll be a member of our Innovation team, which consists of five colleagues, and you report directly to the Head of Innovation. Additionally, you'll engage with a broad spectrum of internal and external stakeholders.
Why Carlsberg?
Carlsberg Sverige is, with more than 50 strong brands, Sweden's largest beverage company. Some of our well-known and popular brands are include Falcon, Carlsberg, Eriksberg, Ramlösa, Festis, Brooklyn, Somersby and Pepsi. As part of the Carlsberg Group, with over 40,000 employees worldwide, we can offer you an exciting role in a both local and global context, with major career development opportunities. We believe that our growth is the result of the unique people who work here with our fantastic and diverse brands. We actively work to make our workplace diverse, fair, and inclusive. Together we are brewing for a better today and tomorrow!
Thirsty for more? At Carlsberg something is always brewing! Visit our career site where you can listen to our podcasts and watch movies to know more about life at Carlsberg Sverige
Who are you?
We believe you have an academic degree in technology management with a focus on chemistry, preferably coupled with expertise in liquid fluid development or a Brew Master Diploma.. Additionally, you have a few years of relevant experience in product development, preferably within Supply Chain and/or FMCG industries. Strong project management skills are essential, including experience in leading projects from initiation to completion. Familiarity with Lean manufacturing principles is considered advantageous. Fluency in both Swedish and English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, is also necessary.
As a person, you understand the link between commercial management and Supply Chain management. Personal integrity with a team focus, emphasizing collaboration and collective success, is highly valued. A holistic mindset, along with strong cross-functional capabilities, is necessary to uphold and support teamwork effectively. We also believe you should be action-oriented, structured, and capable of working as an indirect manager to lead both yourself and others in a project setup. At last, you have strong skills in sensory evaluation of new products, optimising flavours and enhancing customer experience
Interested?
For further information about the role please contact rekrytering@carlsberg.se
Due to the holiday period, we have an extended application period. The last day to apply is August 1, 2024. We will start the recruitment process in August. Do not hesitate to apply today as we may close the advertisement earlier. Så ansöker du
