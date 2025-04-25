Linux, Software Engineer - Vision Camera Platform (Automotive)
Description:
We're seeking a talented and experienced Software Engineer to join our team in developing a new multi-brand platform for vision cameras in the automotive industry. This role requires strong expertise in camera-based solutions, particularly image processing pipelines. You'll be part of an agile team with regular stand-ups, sprint planning, PI planning, and the support of a dedicated Product Owner and Scrum Master.
Your Responsibilities:
Work with Ethernet communication protocols tailored for IP camera systems
Contribute to the development of embedded software in a Linux environment
Design and implement networking features for embedded Linux applications (e.g., DHCP, VLAN, ipconfig, multicast/unicast)
Handle video streaming protocols such as SOME/IP, RTP, and RTSP
Implement and optimize video processing, including H.264 encoding and decoding
Manage video streaming tasks including synchronization and handling multiple video feeds simultaneously
Qualifications:
Ability to work in an agile team environment
Solid understanding of IP camera technologies and video streaming protocols
Proven experience in embedded software development on Linux
Strong background in video processing and pipeline architecture
