Linux Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-30
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Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Our team in Ericsson is responsible for a Yocto-based distribution used in some of Ericsson's most important products. We're looking for engineers with a solid Linux background to join our team in various roles.
What You Will Do
Our team works with everything related to delivering our distribution. Areas where your skills would be valuable include:
• Development of embedded systems using Yocto
• Contribution to upstream open-source communities such as the Linux kernel & Yocto communities, enabling you to drive strategic activities for Ericsson
• Kernel work, whether in the kernel community or in a corporate context
• Implement and maintain Linux kernel extensions
• Integrate third-party drivers into kernels we deliver
• Develop and configure system tools, bootloaders, etc.
• Automated testing of our distribution using LTP, ptest, and KernelCI
• Maintain our build and support our delivery infrastructure
• Bring up prototype boards and hardware in collaboration with hardware and embedded systems software development teams inside Ericsson
• Debug and resolve field issues, such as kernel crashes
• Interact with technical staff in the organization(s) using our Yocto-based distribution
The Skills You Bring
Successful applicants will ideally have:
• M.S. Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering or equivalent experience
• Experience in Linux kernel development and contributing to the Linux kernel community (please reference patch submissions)
• Experience working with Yocto and in the Yocto community
• Testing experience with relevant testing technologies
• Experience developing in embedded Linux environments
• Experience and proficiency in open-source community norms and behaviors, such as Linux kernel developers, and associated system tool communities
• Strong communication skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Lindholmspiren 11 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9886850