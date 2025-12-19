Line Manager Safety Critical Software
2025-12-19
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
As Line Manager within Safety Critical Software Engineering, your main task will be to manage competence development and resources within equipment and application software development with the core competence areas such as drivers and RTOS.
The group will consist of around 15 employees with different areas of expertise within the Software domain. The group members spend most of their time working on our projects and as the Line manager you will play an important part in giving the group a sense of belonging, spreading experience and coaching the employees.
You will also play an active role in the business, supporting the success of our projects by contributing your expertise where needed. This includes helping to align competencies with project needs, taking part in customer interactions and quotations, and supporting teams through coaching and continuous improvement.
Process management, methods and tools for software development, including adaptations for projects as well as driving improvements, e.g. ways of working and cost effectiveness, will be within your responsibility. The role offers some flexibility and can be shaped over time based on your background, strengths, and areas of interest.
You will report to the Head of Safety Critical Software Engineering and be a member of the Safety Critical Software Engineering Management Team. You will collaborate closely with Engineering Managers, Product Managers, Project Managers, and other stakeholders.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with excellent leadership skills and with the ability to empower employees. As a manager you will demonstrate communicative leadership skills to create commitment and energy within the organization. Your ability to establish a performance driven culture within your unit will be of outmost importance.
You bring a strong drive and perseverance, along with the ability to create positive energy around you. You balance strategic thinking with a pragmatic, hands-on approach and are comfortable working in an international environment and navigating a matrix organization.
To succeed in this role, you have:
*
Appropriate professional or postgraduate qualification, or equivalent professional experience
*
Good communication skills in English
*
Previous leadership experience
*
Strong business understanding with a clear customer focus
It is an advantage if you have experience of DO-178C or any other guidelines for software development of civil or military aircraft. An understanding of software development is an advantage.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
Safety Critical Engineering is a part of the Engineering organization. The Department is responsible for engineering competences and has about 110 employees in a variety of areas, Software, Electronics, Power and PLD, Test Equipment, Qualification and Verification, Team management, Systems Engineering, Mechanics, ILS and System Safety. Other areas of responsibility are the Systems Development Processes, Methods and Tools (PM&T) where we have demanding requirements of cost-efficient and competitive development of high quality, safety critical applications.
