Join Our Team as a Line Chef at Hard Rock Cafe Gothenburg!
Are you a culinary professional ready to take the lead in a dynamic kitchen? Hard Rock Cafe Gothenburg, located in the heart of the Avenue, is looking for a talented Line Chef to bring their skills to our iconic American restaurant.
At Hard Rock Cafe, we craft every dish from scratch with the finest ingredients, blending classic American flavors with a Southern twist. Join us in delivering high-quality, handmade dishes that keep our guests coming back for more.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee kitchen stations and ensure they are fully stocked and organized.
Prepare and cook dishes with precision, maintaining Hard Rock's standards of quality and consistency.
Train, guide, and supervise kitchen staff to ensure smooth and efficient service.
Collaborate with the executive and sous chefs to develop and refine menu items.
Maintain high standards of food safety, cleanliness, and kitchen organization.
Monitor food quality and presentation, ensuring every dish meets our expectations.
Manage inventory, supplies, and daily kitchen operations with accuracy.
What We're Looking For:
Proven experience as a line chef or in a similar leadership role in a busy kitchen environment.
Deep understanding of cooking techniques, kitchen equipment, and culinary best practices.
Strong organizational and leadership skills to manage and motivate kitchen staff.
Ability to maintain composure and focus in a fast-paced environment.
Commitment to quality, safety, and creating an exceptional dining experience for every guest.
A positive and professional attitude that inspires teamwork and excellence.
If you're a skilled chef who thrives under pressure and is passionate about delivering unforgettable flavors, apply now and take your career to the next level with Hard Rock Cafe Gothenburg!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-26
E-post: rekrytering@hardrock.se Omfattning
